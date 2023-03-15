Military projects take up construction resources from outside the fence

Affordable housing has been a long-standing concern on Guam, and a discussion that can't be had without at least mentioning the military.

Not only does military spending hold significant influence on the local economy, almost all of that spending has been to forward the buildup, a major effort to transfer thousands of U.S. Marines and their dependents from Okinawa, Japan, to Guam.

The impact of housing military personnel and their families has, of course, been subject to study.

The 2020 Guam Housing Study and Needs Assessment, commissioned by the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, stated that the military made up about 13% of households on island. Median monthly rents for military families living off-base tended to be much higher than nonmilitary households, which the study attributed to several factors.

Military households were more likely to reside in larger units - four bedrooms or more - even though the average household size between military and nonmilitary is roughly the same, the study stated. Another factor was spending power. The Overseas Housing Allowance, a monthly stipend granted to service members stationed on Guam, is high enough to support housing choices at the upper end of the rental market, influencing rental prices islandwide, according to the study.

Competition with military rental spending is often an issue for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, which administers the Section 8 housing voucher program, a rental assistance program for qualified families. The GHURA board of commissioners recently updated the agency's payment standards for the program, which are based on the fair market rent or the cost to rent a moderately priced unit in the local housing market.

Payment standards were set to 105% of the local FMR for one-bedroom to six-bedroom units, and to no more than 115% for reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities. That decision also came with some discussion on housing affordability for working-class families and the military's influence on rental prices, with GHURA officials stating that they need to stay competitive or risk their clients being unable to find housing.

However, while rental ability among the military does factor into the larger housing issue, other issues highlighted by the 2020 study include labor availability, infrastructure impacts and the rising cost of development, which were said to be significant barriers to producing more affordable housing.

Siska Hutapea, president of Cornerstone Valuation, considers development cost a deterrent to increasing the housing capacity on Guam, but sees the greater military impact as having more to do with absorbing construction availability on island, focusing those companies on buildup projects.

"Residential real estate, ... anything is about supply and demand. On the supply side, we have the limited supply because, first, the construction cost is so high that it does not make economic sense for developers to do a big development because the cost is so high and they can't recoup their investment," Hutapea said.

"And then, also, there's not enough construction companies that can build houses because all of the construction company capacity is absorbed by 'inside-the-fence' projects. So I think that is the impact of military on housing. That's more like the big deal to me," she added.

It's difficult for a home construction to compete with the military for attention and resources, according to Hutapea. And with projects both inside and outside the fence attempting to draw from the same limited pool, why would a construction company choose a project - outside - "that has a lot of headache and less money?" she added.

Permitting

Compounding that issue is the permitting process, a concern regarding the government of Guam, rather than the military. Building a house requires a permit and that process is usually very tedious, according to Hutapea.

"It could take six months or more if they have oceanfront (property), or if they're located in archeological-related sites that could take one year or even more. ... And the other thing is some of the sites do not have infrastructure," Hutapea said.

The local government is attempting to address permitting issues through self-certification, for example.

According to Guam Economic Development Authority Administrator and CEO Melanie Mendiola, research indicated that self-certification is allowable under law for architects and engineers.

"However, there is currently no adjudication process. If something self-certified resulted in an accident, as it stands, there would be no consequences. So this is an area we are working to draft rules and regulations to attach, to allow for self-certification and the accountability associated with it," Mendiola said.

Self-certification is in development for other areas of the permit process - specifically for fire, environmental and archeological areas - though more work with stakeholders is needed, according to Mendiola.

"For (a single-family home), I think what we are looking at is self-certification or exemption from certain pieces of the process. What would be most effective without compromising safety, the environment or any other risk factors," she added.

'Getting pushed down'

A housing subcommittee of the Civil-Military Coordination Council, which includes local and military officials, was supposed to meet in November 2022 to discuss housing issues. However, the meeting was postponed and The Guam Daily Post has not been able to confirm with Adelup whether the meeting has happened or, if not, when it will happen.

The governor of Guam serves as co-chair of the CMCC, along with the Joint Region Marianas commander, or their designees.

However, GHURA Deputy Director Fernando Esteves, who serves as co-chair of the CMCC housing subcommittee, has said the work is ongoing. Esteves spoke late last year during a forum on the military buildup and its effects on Guam's housing and economy. He said GHURA currently is seeing housing compression.

"Individuals who could otherwise afford a reasonable and livable accommodation at a reasonable price are now getting pushed down," Esteves said. "As that compresses the market, that pushes people with the lowest economic needs completely out of the market and basically at the doorstep of GHURA."

On Feb. 20, U.S. Naval Base Guam did effectuate a new housing policy, mandating that all incoming accompanied military personnel relocating from off island be placed in military family housing. This was to maximize occupancy and best utilize government housing assets at the naval base to bring occupancy rates above 90%.