The commander of the U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command said on Tuesday he hopes to activate another missile defense system on Guam several years from now.

"I will say that my No. 1 priority and the most important action we can take to rapidly and fully implement the National Defense Strategy as a first step in – is a 360-degree persistent and integrated air-defense capacity in Guam," Adm. Phil Davidson said on Tuesday, according to a transcript of a phone conference with reporters.

The announcement was made as China has been reported to have developed ballistic missiles with a range that can reach Guam. One of China's new missiles has been nicknamed the "Guam killer."

The announcement was made about a month after the Japan government announced it had suspended plans to deploy two U.S.-made Aegis Ashore air defense radar stations designed to detect and counter ballistic missiles.

Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono told reporters in June that Japan was halting the deployment due to technical issues as well as cost, Reuters reported at the time.

Aegis Ashore missile defense systems are made by Lockheed Martin.

In April, Davidson had asked Congress for additional funding to create a new ballistic missile defense installation on Guam.

He made the request in an unclassified March 22 letter sent to four congressional defense committees, according to a report in the United States Naval Institute News.

Davidson testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Feb. 12 and said, "Hawaii, Guam and our Pacific territories are part of our homeland and must be defended."

In that testimony, Davidson named China as "the greatest long-term strategic threat to a free and open Indo-Pacific and to the United States."