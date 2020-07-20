Four people tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. This brings the total confirmed cases for Guam to 319 since tests started in March.

According to the Joint Information Center, the Department of Defense reported the new cases - two of whom recently traveled from the continental US and were identified in quarantine. The Department of Public Health and Social Services and its partners conducted 319 tests on Friday and Saturday in total. The DPHSS lab is closed on Sunday.

The number of COVID-19 deaths remains at five. There have been 235 people released from isolation. That leaves 79 active cases on island.

Of the total cases, 270 are classified as civilians and 49 are military service members.

There are three people hospitalized, one at Guam Memorial Hospital in stable condition. There are two people hospitalized at Naval Hospital Guam, their status isn't known.

Today is the island's first day in a Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3.

DPHSS to conduct expanded testing this week:

● Wednesday, July 22, 9 a.m.-noon at Tamuning Elementary School

● Thursday, July 23, 9 a.m.-noon at the Asan-Maina Mayor’s Office

The tests are free and open to everyone while supplies last. Residents are asked to bring identification.

If you are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, please call your health care provider. If a patient does not have a regular health care provider, they can call any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline phone numbers listed below to report symptoms and obtain guidance from clinicians, or call 311 and dial option number 1.

● (671) 480-7859

● (671) 480-6760/3

● (671) 480-7883

● (671) 687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)