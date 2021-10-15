Military requiring contractors and their personnel to show proof of vaccination

Department of Defense civilian employees are required to be fully vaccinated no later than Nov. 22, and DOD contractors and their personnel by Dec. 8, subject to certain exemptions as required by law, the military's Joint Region Marianas announced Thursday in a press release.

The mandate is consistent with President Joe Biden’s executive order mandating all federal employees be vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19.

To date, approximately 98% of active-duty service members assigned to Guam are fully vaccinated, according to JRM.

“Protecting the health of our military, civilians and contractor personnel is a matter of readiness and vital to our military mission,” said Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, commander of JRM.

“The rise of the highly transmissible delta variant and the speed with which it transmits among individuals have significantly increased risk to our service members, civilians and family members. This additional effort is in line with our continued proactive measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 on Guam and in the region,” Nicholson said.

All DOD civilians and government contractor personnel who have been issued Common Access Cards are required to attest to their vaccination status. Personnel who cannot attest to being fully vaccinated will be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing, JRM stated in the release.

Individuals who decline to be tested may face disciplinary action and will not be allowed access to DOD facilities, according to JRM.