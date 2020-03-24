The U.S. Naval Hospital Guam erroneously released information on Tuesday that confirmed four positive COVID-19 cases on the military base.

Twenty-nine cases have been confirmed on Guam by the Joint Information Center including one death.

It was during a COVID-19 media briefing held at the governor's office that The Guam Daily Post received information from Jaciyn Matanane, Naval Hospital Guam spokeswoman, that confirmed four positive cases of COVID-19 and 26 persons under investigation in the military community.

“We have four positive COVID-19 cases that were tested and the results came back confirmed. And we have 26 … people under investigation,” said Matanane. She said the tests were sent to Naval Health Research Center in San Diego.

The governor, during the press conference, was stunned to learn about the additional cases, as well.

“I am going to have Lynda (DeNorcey) call the epidemiologist and the Naval Hospital because we should’ve had that information and there is no information,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “I am going to have to talk to Admiral (John) Menoni because that is not the protocol. They should not have given you that information without giving it to us first.”

By 4 p.m. on Tuesday, governor’s spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin said they reached out to the military and learned that “the report of four COVID-19 cases as U.S. Naval Hospital Guam was an error.”

The Navy did state that two of the confirmed cases reported by the local government are Department of Defense-affiliated and are being monitored in home isolation.

Military officials also apologized for the error.

“Regrettably, the report of four confirmed COVID-19 cases at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam was made in error. Naval Hospital Guam has tested numerous personnel in conjunction with the Naval Health Research Center in San Diego,” said Lt. Cmdr. Rick Moore, Joint Region Marianas spokesperson. “We continue to work hand-in-hand with the Government of Guam and the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS), to include timely notification of any suspected or confirmed cases.”

“We regret the confusion caused by this misreport. I would like to set the record straight that there are no active cases of COVID-19 at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. There are two DOD-affiliated cases who were tested by DPHSS and previously reported by the Government of Guam Joint Information Center. Both of those patients are currently in DPHSS-monitored home isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines,” said U.S. Naval Hospital Guam Commanding Officer Captain Maria Young.