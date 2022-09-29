Military’s open burning application proceeds with dismissal of lawsuit

Prutehi Litekyan's lawsuit filed against the Department of Defense and U.S. Air Force over their use of burning and detonations at Tarague Beach was dismissed in the District Court of Guam.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood granted the military's request to dismiss the lawsuit stating the Guam Environmental Protection Agency should be deciding whether the Air Force can continue to use Tarague Beach for open burning and open detonation of hazardous waste munitions.

Prutehi Litekyan filed the suit on the grounds that the Air Force had failed to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, a federal law within Tydingco-Gatewood's jurisdiction.

Military counsel Matthew Rand argued in court Wednesday that the lawsuit, which stemmed from the Air Force's application to continue using Tarague Beach in 2021, should not be resolved at a federal level.

Rand further explained Guam EPA has yet to make a decision on their application for renewal, which is valid for three years.

"Plaintiff (Prutehi Litekyan) does not respect Congress' process that includes the experience, knowledge and expertise of Guam EPA," Rand said. "Plaintiff tries to muddy the waters about the action that is challenged in the complaint."

In response, Prutehi Litekyan counsel David Henkin said in order for the Air Force to resubmit their application to use Tarague Beach they need to comply with NEPA. According to the complaint, NEPA is in place to make agencies consider the harm their projects cause to the government and seek alternative ways of disposing their weapons.

By reapplying for the permit, which expired in 2021, Henkin said it triggered legal consequences the Air Force should be facing - even if Guam EPA has yet to make a decision on the application for permitted burning and detonation in the open air. The Air Force has also continued operations at the site, despite a decision not being made yet.

"The absence of that decision, and the absence of the next steps to implement that decision, which is submitting the application, they would have had to cease open burn (and) open detonation in September," Henkin explained.

Tydingco-Gatewood, however, was concerned that Prutehi Litekyan did not explain why NEPA should apply to the Air Force's application.

She and Henkin went back and forth on the issue, which ultimately ended with Tydingco-Gatewood siding with the Air Force and allowing Guam EPA to decide on the permit before the issue could be brought to the federal court.

"I do believe that the ball is in Guam EPA's court, if you will," the judge said. "I do think it's up to Guam EPA to make a decision one way or another, and then things can unravel if they have to unravel," alluding to a more appropriate time to request legal action from the district court.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to Guam EPA two weeks ago on the status of their review of the permit. The agency has yet to respond.

Letter to Guam EPA

Earthjustice, which is the firm working with Prutehi Litekyan in the lawsuit, two weeks ago wrote a letter to Guam EPA asking them to deny the permit application.

"U.S. EPA has long recognized the dangers of (open burning and open detonation), banning the practice in 1980 and carving out only a narrow exception for '(w)aste explosives ... which cannot safely be disposed of through other modes of treatment,'" the letter stated.