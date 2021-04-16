Military suspends use of J&J vaccine

U.S. Naval Hospital Guam suspended the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday until further notice.

Andersen Air Force Base's 36th Medical Group also made a similar announcement following a directive from the Pentagon.

The pause is due to six reported cases of “rare and severe” blood clots identified in individuals after receiving the J&J COVID-19 vaccine, according to a press release from the Navy hospital.

The government of Guam also has suspended the use of the J&J vaccine but continues to administer the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

The Navy hospital's COVID-19 vaccination clinic also continues to administer the Moderna vaccine to beneficiaries who are due for their second dose at Top O’ the Mar on Nimitz Hill, Asan.

The Navy hospital and the Andersen Medical Group ask that those who have received the J&J vaccine immediately contact their health care provider if they experience severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath, within three weeks after receiving the vaccine.

The pause in the use of the J&J vaccine is expected to have little impact on Andersen’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Andersen Medical Group staff will be contacting each J&J vaccine recipient to provide guidance and answer any questions they may have, according to the Andersen public affairs office.

“The MDG has enough Moderna vaccine on hand to vaccinate Andersen personnel and beneficiaries who wish to receive it,” said Col. Rob Alford, commander of the 36th Medical Group. “Those wishing to receive the vaccine can still book their appointment via tricareonline.com.”

“The safety of our force and their families is a top priority,” Alford said. “Less than 20 Andersen service members were ad ministered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. MDG staff will be reaching out to each recipient to provide guidance and answer any questions they may have.”