The U.S. Navy issued several information bulletins, advising residents and mariners of training exercises being conducted over the next week at various points around the island.

Some of the training exercises include blank ammunition and live fire, the Navy stated in a press release, advising residents to stay away from the general vicinity or be aware of military movement on those days.

These training exercises support readiness and are critical to developing the skills needed to respond to operational missions throughout the region, according to the release.

The areas include Jinapsan, Agat Bay, Apra Harbor, Radio Barrigada, Dandan-Malojloj, Pati Point and the open ocean.

• The U.S. Navy will conduct live-fire exercises in open ocean Dec. 7-10 from 11 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. at coordinates: 13˚26''N/145˚08''E, 13˚42''N/144˚36''E. Marine vessels are advised to remain clear of the area for the duration of these events and to monitor the U.S. Coast Guard broadcast for further information.

• Blank ammunition will be used at Agat Bay, Outer Apra Harbor, Dandan-Malojloj and Radio Barrigada Dec. 7-10 from 11 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. Mariners and residents in surrounding areas should not be alarmed if they hear or see increased activity.

Other training sites include:

• Jinapsan: Dec. 7-9 from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

• Agat Bay and Outer Apra Harbor from Dec. 7-10

• Pati Point: Dec. 10-13, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The general public is advised to remain clear of units training in the area.

