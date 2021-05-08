Military to provide humanitarian flight for 42 FSM citizens stranded on Guam

Forty-two citizens of the Federated States of Micronesia will be repatriated on May 13 after completing seven days at a pre-quarantine site in Guam, FSM Information Services stated in a press release.

If successful, it will be the first of the FSM's ongoing initiatives to return stranded citizens during the pandemic.

"The repatriating citizens include stranded medical patients and their respective attendants, students, and essential personnel. While the repatriating citizens collectively represent all four of the FSM’s states, they all reside in the state of Pohnpei. With some limited exceptions, the citizens scheduled for the May 13th repatriation effort are the same citizens originally scheduled to return on Dec. 5, 2020," the release stated.

The FSM citizens who are set for repatriation will be transported on a "U.S. Armed Forces asset," according to the FSM government. Upon arrival, they will undergo an additional seven days of quarantine at the Pohnpei state quarantine facility. Citizens who arrive unvaccinated will be quarantined for 14 days. All of the travelers will undergo testing upon arrival in Pohnpei and prior to exiting the quarantine facility, according to the FSM government.

"The FSM National Government extends its sincere appreciation to the people and government of the United States of America, with whom the FSM shares an enduring partnership, for their offer for the May 13 humanitarian flight," the FSM release stated.

The FSM government is not able to provide a time frame for more repatriation efforts, but it has received information that its chartered Air Marshall Islands aircraft may be available near the end of May or beginning of June.