Military training in Malojloj, Barrigada, Agat Bay and other ocean areas

The U.S. Navy and Air Force will be training next week in various areas over land as well as open ocean.

The Navy will train in Dandan, Malojloj and Radio Barrigada from 9 a.m.-11:55 p.m. Nov. 2-5.

Blank ammunition is authorized for this training. Residents in surrounding areas should not be alarmed if they see or hear increased activity.

The U.S. Navy will also conduct training in Agat Bay and Outer Apra Harbor from 9 a.m.-11:55 p.m. Nov. 2-5.

Blank ammunition will be used for this training. Residents in surrounding areas are advised to be aware of units training in the area and should not be alarmed if they hear or see increased activity.

The U.S. Navy will conduct live-fire exercises in the open ocean from 9 a.m.-11:55 p.m. Nov. 2-5. at the following coordinates:

13˚26''N/145˚08''E, 13˚42''N/144˚36''E.

Marine vessels are advised to remain clear of the area for the duration of the event and to monitor the U.S. Coast Guard broadcast Notice to Mariners for advisories.

Nov. 3-6

The U.S. Navy will conduct training in Radio Barrigada from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 3, 5 and 6.

Residents in surrounding areas should not be alarmed if they hear or see increased activity due to the training.

The U.S. Navy will conduct training in Orote Point from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 3-6.

Blank ammunition may be used for this training. Residents in surrounding areas should not be alarmed if they hear or see increased activity.

Air Force

The U.S. Air Force will conduct live-fire exercises in Farallon de Medinilla and Warning Area 13 from 1-6:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 5.

Marine vessels are advised to remain clear of Farallon de Medinilla by 12 nautical miles for the duration of this event and to monitor the U.S. Coast Guard broadcast Notice to Mariners for advisories.

Nov. 4

The U.S. Navy will conduct training in the vicinity of Outer Apra Harbor from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 4.

The general public and marine vessels are advised to be aware of the training event and to be cautious of divers in the water when transiting in and out of the harbor.

Nov. 5

The U.S. Navy will also conduct training in Outer Apra Harbor from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5.

The general public and marine vessels are advised to remain clear of military personnel training in the area for the duration of this event.

These trainings support readiness and are critical to developing the skills needed to respond to operational missions throughout the region to ensure a stable, free, and open Indo-Pacific.

Information was provided in a military press release.