There will be military training throughout central and southern Guam, as well as in open waters, according to a press release. Residents living near training areas should not be alarmed if they hear or see increased activity.

These trainings support readiness and are critical to developing the skills needed to respond to operational missions throughout the region to ensure a stable, free, and open Indo-Pacific, the press release stated.

In some of the training, blank ammunition will be utilized.

The U.S. Army will continue train in Radio Barrigada until July 19 from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The U.S Army will conduct training in Tinian North Field July 10-24 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The U.S. Navy will conduct training in Radio Barrigada, Dandan-Malojloj, South Finegayan, Agat Bay, Outer Apra Harbor and Orote Point July 12-15 from 9 a.m. to 11:55 p.m.

The U.S. Navy will conduct live fire exercises in open ocean July 12-15 from 9 a.m. to 11:55 p.m. at the following coordinates: 13˚26''N/145˚08''E, 13˚42''N/144˚36''E. Marine vessels are advised to remain clear of the area for the duration of the event and to monitor the U.S. Coast Guard broadcast Notice to Mariners for advisories.

Military units will conduct live fire exercises in Warning Area 13 and Farallon de Medinilla July 12-14 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3-7 p.m. Marine vessels are advised to remain clear of the area for the duration of the event and to monitor the U.S. Coast Guard broadcast Notice to Mariners for advisories.

The U.S. Navy will conduct live fire exercises in open ocean July 12 from noon to 6 p.m. at the following coordinates: 13˚32"N/144˚19"E, 13˚32"N/144˚24"E, 13˚22"N/144˚24"E, 13˚22"N/144˚19"E.

The U.S. Navy will conduct live fire exercises in Warning Area 517 July 13 from 3:30-11 p.m.

The U.S. Navy will conduct explosive detonation training on U.S. Navy installations at the following dates and times:

U.S. Naval Base Guam Ordnance Annex: July 14-15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Naval Base Guam: July 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(Daily Post Staff)