Military ‘under a lot of pressure'

For years, China has touted having the missile capability to strike Guam, with some dubbing its DF-26 ballistic missile as the “Guam Killer.”

The threat is a concern that has ramped up, as the island is well known as a strategic U.S. military location, often referred to as the “tip of the spear.”

Amid recent reports that Chinese naval warships were patrolling the waters right outside Guam’s borders, Del. James Moylan, the island's lone representative in Congress, appeared on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria,” hosted by Maria Bartiromo, to air his concerns about the risks posed by adversaries lurking nearby.

“This is quite disturbing for me. I am very concerned of the situation of China. As a member of … the House Armed Services Committee, the Republican Party is focused on the defense of the nation and the protection of the people of Guam, my district on Guam,” Moylan told Bartiromo Friday from Washington. “Right now, the communist Chinese party has warships just outside our boundary lines near Guam. Our main concern is the (military) buildup on Guam to protect the residents of Guam and to protect our nation, being the most forward deployed, strategically located United States property with U.S. citizens living there and the military bases being built there.”

Moylan's office provided the clip of the delegate's appearance to reporters Saturday, local time.

“Intensive drills” reportedly brought the Shandong, the second aircraft carrier of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy, near Guam following the completion of “encirclement drills” last week, according to Chinese state media.

The deployment is an “overt provocation to the United States,” reported Bartiromo, referring to combat patrols and “Joint Sword” exercises that brought the Shandong roughly 373 miles west of Guam days ago.

State media reports cited claims from Chinese military experts who said the Shandong training is “vital to safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

From waters between the island of Taiwan and Guam, Senior Col. Shi Yi, spokesperson for the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army stated, “These operations had comprehensively tested the troops’ capabilities of joint operations involving multiple services and arms under real combat conditions. The troops of the PLA Eastern Theater Command are well prepared to fight at all times and will resolutely crush separatist attempts for 'Taiwan independence' and foreign interference in any form.”

During the interview with Guam's delegate, Fox News replayed an interview with Rep. Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, where he aired suggestions to aid Taiwan amid the escalation of military actions from Beijing.

“China has eyes and ears on the ground everywhere in the Pacific region. We have some, but Taiwan has none. We talked about the idea, like we did in Ukraine, putting up Starlink satellite system to give Taiwan eyes and ears on the ground, to see into China, to see the threat before it comes, before they can stop it from invading the island,” McCaul said.

'A lot of support' needed

McCaul’s statements prompted Bartiromo to ask Moylan about his thoughts on using a Starlink system for Taiwan and what Guam needs.

“Our commanders are under a lot of pressure in the Indo-Pacific Command. Our admiral and our Joint Region Marianas center on Guam, our rear admiral, are in need of a lot of support. These commanders are willing and know their mission is of absolute importance and need to be ready as soon as possible,” Moylan said.

As China maneuvers its forces to the west of Guam, the delegate reiterated an important issue before Congress: a reported $147 million shortfall in President Joe Biden’s fiscal year 2024 budget, and efforts to amend the National Defense Authorization Act to better defend Guam and the nation.

“The NDAA, the budget we are working on now, we are providing amendments to them for the purpose of supporting our commanders. One most important thing is the Guam Missile Defense System. President Biden’s administration excluded the missile defense system for Guam $147 (million) short of giving us this missile defense system. This will help Taiwan. This will help our island of Guam. This will help our national defense. It must be included,” Moylan told Fox News. “We made the amendment to include it and when I am told by the administration that they gave enough money to support the island - that is totally wrong. We are having Marines, we are building up the army there as well. These are sons and daughters of U.S. residents across the nation.”

In a press release, Moylan outlined that while the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command recommended a total of $544 million to “not only ensure the immediate needs within the Pacific theater but also to provide the basis for a future offensive capability,” the White House's submission only requested $397 million for the Guam defense system.

'Unfunded priority'

“Guam is a U.S. territory,” Bartiromo said to Moylan, not understanding why Guam would be excluded from the weapons needed.

Guam's delegate expressed similar bewilderment.

“We are a U.S. territory. We’re totally dedicated. Our patriotism is very strong. During World War II, we were invaded and we don’t want that same thing to happen again. That’s why the (local military) buildup is important,” Moylan said to Bartiromo. “This is U.S. soil. We are U.S. citizens. The Biden administration should be talking about this. We talked about balloons, but when we got warships outside the boundary of U.S. territory (of) Guam, why isn’t that talked about, … why shortening the funding that our commanders in the Indo-Pacific said is the No. 1 unfunded priority.”

China’s Ministry of National Defense Senior Col. Tan Kefei on March 30 firmly opposed the increase of military budgets as seen in the U.S. “under the pretext of China military threat.”

“China has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, and a defender of international order. For all countries, China is an epoch-making opportunity, not a challenge. For a long time, it is the U.S. that has always held the highest defense budget among all countries, and also the U.S. that has waged war and created turbulence around the world. The United States is indeed the greatest threat to world peace, security and stability,” Kefei said.

He also acknowledged a recent meeting between the U.S. and defense ministers of Japan and the Philippines over expressed concerns over China’s increased military activities in the East China Sea and South China Sea.

“China is committed to maintaining peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. We consistently advocate that cooperation among countries should be conducive to regional peace and stability, and should not target or harm the interests of third parties. For some time, some countries have clung to the Cold War mentality and zero-sum game mindset, and have engaged in building 'a small yard with high fences' and military expansion under the excuse of so-called 'Chinese coercion' and 'China military threat.' We firmly oppose this,” said Kefei, who claimed China has “indisputable sovereignty” over the South China Sea Islands and the adjacent waters.

Local assessment

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said the national defense strategy makes clear that China is the “pacing challenge,” for the U.S. in the Indo-Pacific.

Joint Region Marianas on Saturday told The Guam Daily Post the local military command continues “to monitor all activities in the region and we assess the group to be moving away from Guam’s exclusive economic zone. We will continue to work with the government of Guam to ensure transparency about security in the region.”

Meanwhile, also on Saturday, Guam Homeland Security and the Office of Civil Defense told the Post the island's threat “remains unchanged.”

“GHS/OCD reiterates that we have confidence in the U.S. Department of Defense’s capabilities to protect the U.S. mainland, its territories, and allies,” the joint agency stated.