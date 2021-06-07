Military using hub-and-spoke strategy

One of America's top military officials for the region told reporters that forces will be "dispersed" throughout the Indo-Pacific area under the tenets of an "Agile Combat Deployment" strategy.

Gen. Ken Wilsbach, commander of U.S. Pacific Air Forces, held a briefing with media last week. During the call, he emphasized his command's responsibility to achieve a free and open region.

"When you think about a free and open Indo-Pacific, it's our assessment that there's a few entities in this region that don't actually want that. And who I'm talking about now is Russia, North Korea, as well as China. And when I say China, I'm talking about the Communist Party of China," he said. "And so we find ourselves in competition with these countries ... because they don't want a free and open Indo-Pacific, and we and our allies and partners do."

Wilsbach said military activities conducted throughout the region are meant to enforce international law, but also to "challenge the assertions" of adversarial countries.

'A targeting problem' for adversaries

Those activities, including multinational exercises and border patrols, and building up military capabilities in the Mariana Islands, has resulted in the island being threatened specifically by China and North Korea.

A reporter from New Zealand's Shephard Media asked Wilsbach about the vulnerabilities of places such as Guam to being targeted by missiles or aircraft, and if U.S. Pacific Air Forces was hardening its military bases in response.

Wilsbach responded that, on top of increasing missile defense capabilities, the U.S. military is employing another strategy called "Agile Combat Employment," or ACE.

"And the tenets of ACE are, in lieu of being very built up on extremely large bases, to disperse the forces to many hubs and spokes so that you would be moving about between the hubs and spokes multiple times per day, multiple times per week. And you would be quite agile and quite mobile," he said. "And so what that does is it takes a few very built-up bases as targets, and it creates a targeting problem for any adversary because not only would they have to target the hubs, but they would also have to target the spokes. And that really dilutes the amount of firepower that they can put down on any one of those targets."

The general said the military has been "expanding the envelope" of this strategy for the region in the last five or six years, and that "a number" of American allies are interested in it.