Military willing to let GovGuam use tent hospital – if asked

An email or a phone call might be all the government of Guam needs to save itself from having to spend more than $950,000 on a tent hospital in the event there's an overflow of COVID-19 patients at Guam Memorial Hospital.

The Navy's Joint Region Marianas, in a statement Wednesday, confirmed the 150-bed field hospital that was set up – and then taken down at South Finegayan, in June, for storage when it was no longer needed – is available if GovGuam requests for it.

"Navy Expeditionary Medical Facility materiel remains on Guam and enables DOD forces to remain postured to support Guam, the CNMI, and the region if a Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission is requested," Joint Region Marianas stated in response to a question from The Guam Daily Post, on whether GovGuam can borrow the military's tent hospital materials and equipment. "DOD stands ready to support the whole of government effort in the fight against COVID-19 alongside our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific."

GovGuam's plan to buy a tent hospital has a budget of around $950,000, Charles Esteves, Guam Office of Civil Defense administrator, said Tuesday.

GMH has recently seen an increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, from two or three on average until two weeks ago, to 14 as of Wednesday. Four were in the GMH intensive care unit, which can accommodate a maximum of five COVID-19 patients needing intensive care.

The plan is to purchase an emergency medical shelter with "negative-pressure" rooms, Esteves said Tuesday. Negative pressure rooms prevent air from recirculating within a room to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The process of purchasing the temporary hospital will take about 30 days, according to GSA's request for quotes. It will take another 30 to 45 days to set up the temporary hospital, Esteves stated.

"We have considered using the military’s former field hospital, but it would need to be requested, there may be a cost-share – 25% – associated with using the equipment, etc.," Esteves stated.