Million-dollar meth dealer freed from federal prison

After spending less than 24 months in federal prison, Herman Quidachay will be released from prison and allowed to return to Guam to serve 36 months of supervised release and home confinement.

A Navy veteran, Quidachay, in October 2018, was given a nearly six-year sentence for distributing up to $1.5 million worth of methamphetamine on Guam. He was held in a federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut.

In April, a class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of the inmates at Federal Correction Institute Danbury, alleging that officials were violating the inmates' Eighth Amendment rights by failing to adequately protect them from dangers posed by COVID-19. The facility was one of three identified in the U.S. that had significant levels of infection from COVID-19 and the Bureau of Prisons was directed to immediately maximize appropriate transfers to home confinement.

Quidachay was deemed ineligible for home confinement in August because the Bureau of Prisons did not have a contract with a mental health provider on Guam.

In an order issued Tuesday, District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood granted Quidachay’s request for release after finding it “extraordinarily unfair” that the defendant would be forced to remain in a situation that puts him at heightened risk of contracting COVID-19 – when he is otherwise suitable for home confinement – simply due to the BOP’s lack of any contracted mental health treatment provider on Guam.

“The manifest injustice resulting from this situation, and the BOP’s inability to provide appropriate health care under the home confinement conditions," the judge stated, constitute “an extraordinary and compelling reason warranting a reduction in defendant’s sentence and a transfer to home confinement.”

Quidachay’s sentence of imprisonment was reduced to time served and he was given a special term of supervised release of 36 months with home detention and local monitoring.