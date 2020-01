The Department of Administration will be mailing out 176 tax refund checks this week, amounting to about $1.2 million.

That amount includes refunds garnished to pay government debts for error free returns filed on or before Aug. 3, 2019.

For inquiries, contact the Income Tax Branch of the Department of Revenue and Taxation at (671) 635-1809 or Edward Birn of DOA at (671) 472-1250