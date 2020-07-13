Guam received $6.4 million in Child Care & Development Block Grant funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act on April 14. The funds are to be used to support child care providers during the pandemic so that child care is available for essential workers.

In May, Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas released a statement calling for the disbursement of the funds.

"GovGuam has received these funds over a month ago. We need to be getting the federal resources out timely on all fronts," San Nicolas stated in the May release.

As of Friday, $829,549 of the funds has been awarded to 45 local child care providers, according to Tess Arcangel, director of the Division of Public Welfare at the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Arcangel said the division is actively working to award more funding and is seeking advisement from the Office of the Attorney General on a daily basis "to make sure there are no loopholes."

"We need their guidance," she said. "We have to make sure we are in compliance."

She said the terms and conditions of the grant are "very stringent."

To apply, child care providers must offer detailed information on staff, finances and plans including a timeline for use of the funds.

"It is quite complicated," Arcangel said.

Asked when the remaining funds will be awarded, Arcangel said it depends on how many providers apply.

"We will put a maximum amount on how much they (each) will get," Arcangel said. She declined to specify an exact amount.

Approximately $5.6 million of the grant funding remains to be awarded, she said.

Child care providers who have received Payroll Protection Program loans are not eligible to apply, Arcangel said.