The former Barrigada library is now an archival center for government of Guam documents. The Guam Public Library System held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the center on Friday.

Millions of documents previously stored at the Guam Congress Building and the Nieves M. Flores Memorial Library in Hagåtña were moved to the GPLS Archival Center to preserve the historical and cultural value of the collection.

Arlene Santos, the acting director of the Guam Public Library System, said the conversion of the 48,000-square-foot building began in summer 2018.

She said the site was chosen because of the central location and proximity to the University of Guam and Guam Community College.

However, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said the new center will not be a permanent home for the documents. Tenorio said he views the opening of the center as “an interim mitigation step.”

The island’s history belongs in the capital of Hagåtña, he said, adding he looks forward to working with members of the Legislature to refine plans to return the documents to Hagåtña.

The GPLS Archival Center is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, contact Diana Brennan at 300-9298 or via email at diana.brennan@guampls.guam.gov.