Minimum wage, park patrol reserve, streamlining law enforcement recruitment on session agenda

The Guam Legislature will go into session today with three bills on the agenda – the minimum wage hike delay bill, a measure to establish a civilian volunteer territorial park patrol officer reserve and a bill to streamline the recruitment and hiring of law enforcement officers.

A major focus has been the bill to delay the minimum wage increase for one year, which is otherwise set to take effect on March 1. This will be the second wage hike since the passing of Public Law 35-38 in October 2019, which aimed to raise the minimum wage on Guam up to $9.25 over two years. The first local wage hike took effect on March 1, 2020.

While Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero hasn't stated whether she will sign or veto the bill, she has at least opened up an avenue for enactment through her willingness to listen to both sides of the wage debate. This at the very least a departure from her position early last year, when the governor ruled out delaying the minimum wage increase at that time, stating she would veto any such measure should it reach her desk.

"The administration understands it's a delicate and difficult balance that must be struck to help small businesses survive and ensure our people earn fair wages," Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's communications director, has stated.

Even if the minimum wage delay bill obtains the Legislature's approval, lawmakers will have to pass the measure in time to allow the governor her 10 days, except Sundays, allotted to either act or let a bill lapse into law, and do so before March 1.

"It has been reiterated to my colleagues on the sensitivity of the timelines on more than one occasion," said Sen. James Moylan, a sponsor to the delay legislation. "Therefore, I am optimistic that the measure can be addressed well prior to March 1."

Raise the Wage Act of 2021

However, discussions to delay the local wage hike come when the federal government is contemplating minimum wage increases.

If enacted at the end of March 2021, the Raise the Wage Act of 2021 would raise the federal minimum wage in annual increments up to $15 per hour by June 2025, according to the Congressional Budget Office, which recently reported on the anticipated impacts of a wage hike. The first wage increase would take effect in June, raising the federal minimum wage up to $9.50 per hour, according to the budget office report.

That debate continues in Washington, D.C., but if increases to the federal minimum wage are enacted, Guam would have to raise its rate to at least meet the federal standard, regardless of the local minimum wage law.