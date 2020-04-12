Ministry to the Homeless seeks donations

Feeding and providing for the island’s homeless families and individuals has never been easy, and with COVID-19 lingering on Guam – causing four deaths and forcing island leaders to shutter government agencies and business – the job has gotten tougher.

The Ministry to the Homeless soup kitchen, formerly Kåmalen Karidåt, will no longer be serving hot meals beginning Monday, said program director Doris Royal. She said the decision was made with the safety of Ministry staff, volunteers and servers in mind.

“We will be handing out balutan bags,” Royal said. Balutan is the CHamoru word for "wrap" or "put away," used commonly to refer to putting aside food for later.

Two of Guam's COVID-19 cases are homeless individuals, and there has been concern that this demographic is particularly vulnerable because they have no access to health care.

Additionally, with more people needing help, Royal said the Ministry's pantry is depleted and they’re asking the community for donations of canned goods.

“We will be handing out the to-go bags on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only,” she said.

The Ministry wants to fill each bag with at least two days' worth of food. They’re asking specifically for foods that can be eaten out of the can and don’t require refrigeration after they’re opened.

“Please, if you can find it in your hearts to donate these items,” she said. “We did not want to suspend all our services and leave the homeless population with nowhere to go. It would only cause more problems in the community. We appreciate all the help we can get due to our pantry being depleted.”