Minors suspected of theft, burglary, graffiti

Two minors were taken into custody in connection with reported thefts and graffiti in the Mangilao area in the past month.

On Sept. 19, while Guam Police Department Juvenile Investigation Section detectives were conducting crime enforcement operations in the Mangilao area, they were notified by a resident of a theft at a residence, a release sent by spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella stated.

While taking the resident's complaint, several others made more reports of theft and graffiti that occurred at their residences and an apartment complex before a detective later observed similar graffiti markings at a nearby store and school bus stop.

According to Savella, detectives were able to identify a lead and recovered stolen property and apprehended a 16-year-old boy on Sept. 24. The minor was subsequently taken into custody on suspicion of theft of property and graffiti and confined at the Department of Youth Affairs.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A 17-year-old boy was interviewed Tuesday over the course of a follow-up investigation and admitted to his role in several crimes that included two cases of burglary, theft of property and graffiti, Savella said.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody and confined at DYA.

The case was then forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for information and disposition.