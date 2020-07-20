The Office of the Attorney General has filed a criminal complaint against Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency Director Ignacio Peredo, who was arrested following an assault complaint.

According to AG's spokesperson Carlina Charfauros, the complaint was filed late last week after reviewing Guam Airport Police reports and conducting follow-up interviews.

"The court will review the complaint to decide whether the misdemeanor charges are supported by probable cause," she stated. "If so, the court will issue a summons and schedule a hearing."

Guam airport Executive Manager John M. Quinata has confirmed that at 8:05 p.m. July 9, Airport Police were notified and responded to a reported assault in the Customs inspection area. Peredo was booked and released, and the report was sent to the attorney general's office.

The Guam Daily Post has confirmed Peredo was accused of shoving another individual in a complaint filed with police.

Peredo was placed on administrative leave, which is a paid absence.