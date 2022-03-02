Missile defense remote launcher being moved to Rota

A Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense remote launcher and associated personnel and equipment are being deployed from Guam to Rota International Airport in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands this month, the military announced Wednesday.

The remote launcher is a recently developed capability that operates while geographically separated from its Tactical Fire Control Center and radar array which will remain on Guam.

"This can expand the amount of area a THAAD battery can defend and allows commanders greater flexibility in deploying the system," according to the military's press release.

The decision to move the missile interceptor's remote launcher to Rota from Guam will also allow the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command to gather valuable data and inform future deployments of THAAD Remote Launch packages throughout the theater, according to the release from the command and Joint Region Marianas.

Brig. Gen. Mark Holler, commanding general of 94th AAMDC said, "There is no more important mission than the defense of the homeland – and exercising THAAD's remote launch capability allows us to enhance the effectiveness of a combat-tested, upper-tier missile defense system that is vital to the Army's ability to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, the senior military official in Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Joint Region Marianas Commander, said, "Missile defense is the number one priority for Indo-Pacific command in this region and testing THAAD’s remote launch ability bolsters our defense of CNMI, fortifying our layered defense in the region."

The 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command is responsible for all Army air defense assets in the Indo-Pacific theater.

A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from the 15th Wing based out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawai'i will move the equipment from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam to Rota.

Rota is about 40 nautical miles north-northeast of Guam. The 5-mile-wide island is home to more than 1,800 people.

It's unclear how many military personnel will be deployed to Rota.

