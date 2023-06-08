The Missile Defense Agency has decided to delay planned scoping meetings for public discussion of the Enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense system on Guam, in light of typhoon damage and recovery efforts.

In-person open house scoping meetings on island have been rescheduled to late summer. The meeting locations and specific dates and times will be published and announced later through local media, according to a news release from the Missile Defense Agency, which was also disseminated by Joint Region Marianas.

The public comment period for the notice of intent to prepare an environmental impact statement on the missile defense system also has been extended, to Aug. 11.

Open house scoping meetings initially were slated to happen in mid-June at various locations on the island. The public comment period for the EIS began May 5 and was initially scheduled to end June 27.

The Missile Defense Agency is proposing to build missile defense infrastructure, including live-fire counterweapons, communications teams and support services, across 20 sites on Guam. Most sites are on existing military property, but one site in Malesso' isn't part of a military installation, according to a map included in the EIS project information.

"The Missile Defense Agency and the (U.S.) Army needs to strategically locate and integrate various components of the Enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense system at multiple sites around Guam," the EIS project information documents stated in a caption beneath the map of proposed sites.

"In the event where Department of Defense property is not available to strategically locate the components on DOD properties or where buffer and safety zone arcs encroach on nonfederal properties, acquisition of appropriate real estate interests on nonfederal property may be needed in a few areas. Site selection is evolving, and additional sites may be considered," the document added.

Storm's impact

Vera Topasna, the executive director of the Community Defense Liaison Office, confirmed that DOD had been in discussions about the EIS schedule and the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar, including the storm's impact on the community, and decided it was best to reschedule events.

There had been some calls in the community to postpone scoping meetings due to the impact of Mawar.

Robert Underwood, chair of the Pacific Center for Island Security, wrote to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Speaker Therese Terlaje on Tuesday, asking that the government of Guam request a rescheduling and postponement of initial scoping meetings for two months.

"As the island in its entirety is still reeling from the effects of Typhoon Mawar, our community simply needs more time to consider the impacts of such a large military project for the island," Underwood wrote.

"We are asking that the government of Guam request that the Missile Defense Agency reschedule and postpone these initial scoping meetings for two months. This would be an act of good faith from the military and allow the people of Guam more time to consider the EIAMDS and its impacts," Underwood added.

Topasna said it was unnecessary to request postponement of scoping meetings, as military partners on the island were also impacted and are working in tandem with local officials on recovery efforts.