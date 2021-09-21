Non-compliance with recent transparency mandates risks undoing actions taken during official government board meetings.

That’s the concern shared with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero by Vigilance Committee President Lee Webber, in a letter that also outlines alleged violations of Guam’s updated Open Government Law.

Among the changes that went into effect in July is a requirement for government boards and commissions to publish their agenda for upcoming meetings, in addition to standard information about when and where the event will be.

“Agenda items must be in sufficient detail to put the public on notice as to what is to be discussed,” Public Law 36-34 orders. Any action a government agency takes in a meeting that fails to comply with this mandate, like approving fines or personnel decisions “is void and of no effect,” according to the statute.

Webber alleges that between Aug. 10 and Sept. 13, 13 agencies published notices that were not compliant with the Open Government Law. These violations have the potential to “invalidate contracts and waste government resources,” he wrote.

“Since the enactment of Public Law 36-34, public agencies have unfortunately provided less information in their public notices invalidating any action taken during a valid meeting where a quorum was met. We demand that the public be given the opportunity to participate in these meetings and to be informed of the steps taken to cure and correct the violations,” Webber stated in a release.

The committee is demanding alleged violations be corrected or cured, including:

• providing the public the opportunity to comment on “any illegal action taken”;

• the “formal and explicit withdrawal” from any commitment made; and

• disclosure at a subsequent meeting of why members took certain positions, coupled with an opportunity for public comment.

Inaction from the governor may lead to “a judicial invalidation of each action taken” during non-compliant meetings, Webber wrote to Leon Guerrero.