After a 39-hour search of the Sella Bay trails, the body of the missing hiker, who was trying to find his way back through the dense jungle and steep terrain on Saturday, was found half a mile off the trail.

The hiker was identified by family as Christopher Zink on a social media post made on Facebook Sunday, as the search by the Guam Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, known as HSC-25, and the Guam Police Department was underway.

GFD spokesperson Nick Garrido, as of press time Monday, only confirmed the hiker was an off-island visitor.

“My brother-in-law was hiking last night in Sella Bay. Apparently, it was told to him it was two miles in and back. He called his wife, told her he made it to the end and was headed back. He's been missing. Reported to authorities three hours in. It's been over 20 hours. Is there anyone knowledgeable of the trail that could help the search? PLEASE HELP,” a post from Andrea Dunn Zink said.

Guam Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jeffrey Nine could not confirm the identity of the hiker and noted, “We will know more tomorrow.”

The Guam Daily Post reached out to the Zink family, but a response was not available as of press time. However, a photo, which accompanied the post, identified the missing hiker as Christopher Zink, Andrea Zink’s brother-in-law. The family is from Omaha, Nebraska.

“Thank you to all those that continue to search and those passing along this information to their hiking circles. The family is very appreciative!” the family said in a social media post during the search.

“At 8:41 a.m., volunteers partnered with GFD Rescue were able to locate and retrieve the body of the missing hiker about a half mile off of the hiking trail. GPD was on scene to conduct an investigation,” GFD disclosed in a news release Monday.