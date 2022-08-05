Missing man seen on surveillance video leaving Dededo property

Video surveillance at the Summer Town Estates in Dededo captured the moment Kelvin Sanchez was seen walking off the property Saturday.

The footage, shared by his wife, Edilene Sanchez, was time-stamped July 30, just after 11:30 a.m.

Edilene Sanchez previously told The Guam Daily Post she initially thought it was around 1:30 p.m. when she took a nap that afternoon and awoke a few hours later to find her husband was gone.

She said she was in a deep sleep and that she must have gotten the times mixed up.

Edilene Sanchez was able to get the property management to grant her time to review the video Thursday. She said the images appear to have shown Kelvin Sanchez exit the front gate and walk left toward the four-way intersection that connects to Lada Mart.

A missing persons report was filed with the Guam Police Department.

Edilene Sanchez and other family members have been actively searching for Kelvin Sanchez.

On Tuesday, Edilene Sanchez received a call that her husband might have been spotted at Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning, but he has yet to be located.

The father of two has been battling depression for several years, and uses walking as an outlet, according to his wife.

How to help

Kelvin Quinata Sanchez, 40, is described as standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 145-150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and has tattoos of a cross on his knuckle and his daughter’s name on his forearm.

Edilene Sanchez said he was last seen wearing black cargo shorts, a dark gray T-shirt and black slippers, and carrying a mesh camouflage JanSport backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kelvin Sanchez’s family at 671-687-3445 or call the Guam Police Department at 671-472-8911.