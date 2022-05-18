Missing military woman found safe

The woman who was reported missing Monday was found safe several hours after Guam police were called to investigate.

The 23-year-old woman, who is a member of the military, was believed to have gone missing. She was last seen Sunday in Tamuning.

Andersen Air Force Base Office of Special Investigations reached out to GPD around 2 p.m. Monday to assist with a welfare check before initiating a missing persons case, according to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

GPD’s Criminal Investigation Section, Andersen Air Force Base Office of Special Investigations and the Guam Fire Department conducted a search of the coastline, shoreline, and ridge cliff line by Oka Point.

Two drones were used to conduct an aerial search.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, detectives learned the service member was found and is safe.

She was escorted to Andersen Air Force Base.

Investigators determined there was no criminal intent, Savella said.

The case was forwarded to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations for its information.