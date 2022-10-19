A woman who was last seen Monday morning was found dead in her car Tuesday in Dededo.

The last time Ruth Barnes' family saw her was as she left her home around 6 a.m. to receive dialysis.

She did not return home the way she usually would, family members said.

"Normally, she would come home at 6 (p.m.); that's her normal (routine), before sundown because she can't see at night," said Brian Barnes, Ruth Barnes' son, who explained that his mother not coming home sent the family into panic.

Brian Barnes' contact was listed in a message that circulated on social media in an attempt to ask the public to help find his mother while family members searched themselves.

"We searched all over Guam and normal places to go, such as bingo and Ross," Brian Barnes said.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella confirmed to local media a missing person report was filed Monday evening.

Ruth Barnes eventually was found in her car Tuesday morning at the parking lot of Chu's Plaza in Dededo.

"My youngest brother decided to check Yigo area and didn't find her there, but when he was coming back down he noticed her car here, so when he approached the car my mom was already passed," said Brian Barnes, who spoke to The Guam Daily Post around 11 a.m., while he was on the scene with the Guam Police Department, which was wrapping up its initial investigation.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares also confirmed she received messages about Ruth Barnes' death. She said Barnes was originally from the village before moving to Agana Heights to stay with her children.

Savella said when GPD arrived at the reported location of Ruth Barnes, the woman was "unconscious and unresponsive," but there appeared to be no signs of foul play.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death, police said, and the case remains open.