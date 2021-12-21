Kiana Camacho has been employed at the Archdiocese of Agana Ministry to the Homeless Thrift Store for about two years now, but attending to the daily rigors of the shop comprises only part of her duties.

After closing around 4:30 in the afternoon, Camacho travels the short distance down to the ministry's soup kitchen just behind the thrift store, where she begins preparing to hand out meals to homeless Guamanians and other people in need.

The soup kitchen has been a landmark in the capital for years, and like many of the institutions that help feed the hungry on the island, the kitchen's critical role in the community was perhaps no more as visible than in the last two years, as Guam grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic and all of its ramifications.

The number of people coming to the soup kitchen sometimes fluctuates but there had been a noticeable uptick as the holidays rolled in, according to Gilbert, who has worked at the kitchen for about three years.

"Usually I make 50 bags, but now I've been making 60 bags. And as you can see, we always have a backup. So we always have at least a bag to give. Usually, we don't run out of plates so whatever is left over, they're already lining up to get the seconds," Gilbert said on a Tuesday afternoon last week at the soup kitchen.

Inside the facility, numerous tables were full of community donations packed inside technicolor bags. The ministry sees a lot of volunteers, according to Gilbert.

"We always need, and this is the time of the year when we get most of our stuff," he added. "Throughout the year, we get people volunteering different things. Cutting the grass sometimes. Coming in to make these (meal) bags, right?"

Before the pandemic, the people who lined up outside the kitchen would have been seated at the tables to eat. Volunteer servers would be different every night, Gilbert said. They are sometimes families, or businesses, and sometimes military service members. Now, the meals are provided pre-packed. People receiving the meals also get a "balutan" bag.

The kitchen would have also been open every night before the pandemic, barring natural disasters, of course.

Bag of supplies for the weekend

Currently, they are only open weekdays. But on Friday, a large care package is distributed to those seeking help to help hold them through the weekend, Gilbert said. The kitchen will also be open to serve people on Christmas Day.

From her time working at the thrift store, Camacho has gotten to know most of the people who come by the soup kitchen by name.

"They get clothes at the thrift store. I've been working here two years so you know, of course, I see them all the time," she said.

Camacho said she found employment with the ministry after "going through a lot" in her life but also works to help give back to the community. She often volunteers her time whenever there is something that needs to be done at the kitchen.

"I am (tired). But I have to do it every day right? Cause who's gonna do it, you know what I mean?" Camacho said, laughing a bit, on Tuesday afternoon.