Mistrial declared in Moore shooting case

Nicholas Moore is back to square one in the case where he stands accused of shooting a man in Agana Heights, as a mistrial was verbally declared by Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas on Monday.

“I expected, with the extensive delay and uncertainty regarding Judge (Alberto) Tolentino’s return, that the court would grant our motion. I am pleased, but not surprised. It was the right decision,” Mike Phillips, defense attorney, told The Guam Daily Post following the hearing. “These circumstances mandated a mistrial. It’s not a question of fault, but a question of whether a fair trial could be had. There was just no chance Mr. Moore could receive a fair trial with the jury on break for months.”

Moore was charged with aggravated assault, terrorizing, and illegally possessing a weapon, after he was accused of shooting a man in Agana Heights on the night of Oct. 15, 2020.

Attorney General Douglas Moylan did not agree with the granting of the mistrial and noted that the defense had their share of requests to delay the trial. But he also asserted that the mistrial does have a bright side.

“Judge Barcinas had verbally granted (defense attorney) David Lujan’s request for mistrial,” Moylan said. “The judge did not dismiss the case with prejudice, which is significant if you look at how Judge Barcinas made his decision granting a motion for mistrial. Which means that, to my understanding, under the rules of mistrial, the government can restart the trial. There’s no double jeopardy attached. Therefore, the defendant can still be prosecuted based on the same charges.”

When the aggravated assault trial began in July 2021, Tolentino presided. During the course of the trial, however, medical issues prompted Tolentino to delay the trial intermittently. He ultimately released the jury until Jan. 23, a three-month intermission, according to case record.

The defense had argued that calling a mistrial would be better than switching judges mid-trial. The mistrial was granted by Judge Barcinas who filled in for Tolentino and noted that too much time had lapsed in the trial for him to take up the case.

Although the AG opposed the mistrial, Moylan said that it is an opportunity to take a look at the prosecution's game plan.

“This was a case brought on by the old, former chief prosecutor and the former administration. At this point, I am going to have to review what has transpired to date. This is an opportunity for us to reevaluate the basis in which the case was brought. I know that there was quite a bit of evidence that was brought up since the case that had been originally filed and trial has occurred,” Moylan said.

Moore continues to be held in custody at the Department of Corrections based on violations of pretrial release conditions. His attorney is not sure if he will be released as a result of the mistrial.

Meanwhile, the AG will request a new trial date, but at this point, Moylan didn’t want to lock himself into a set time frame to start a new trial.