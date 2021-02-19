A Superior Court of Guam jury was unable to return with an unanimous verdict in the trial for defendant Michael Mendiola Sablan.

Judge Anita Sukola declared a mistrial on Wednesday.

The court has yet to set a date for another hearing.

The 43-year-old was arrested in June 2020 and charged in the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl known to him.

Sablan was charged with first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies.

According to court documents, the victim told police she awoke to find the suspect touching her. The suspect stopped after he noticed that she was awake.

The girl was 13 at the time of the alleged incident, documents state.