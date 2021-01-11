Mix of gratitude, frustration as people wait for unemployment aid

Despite Dominic Joaquin Hernandez's best efforts, there's just no job out there for him now.

"I have been applying for other jobs that I see available online," he said, "but so far I have not had any luck."

That's why an extended Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which has been an important lifeline for him and about 27,000 other displaced workers on Guam, is welcome relief.

Hernandez, who ran for senator but didn't make the cut, has been without a job since bars were closed by the government starting in March, except for a few weeks. He was employed at Min's Karaoke Bar.

"I'll be straightforward and say PUA made a difference," he told The Guam Daily Post. "PUA saved me from complete financial collapse and kept me afloat."

A massive pandemic relief package signed Dec. 27 extends PUA coverage and restarts Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation through March. That's up to $345 in weekly PUA and $300 in weekly FPUC.

But the new guidelines on how to go about this are not out yet, and Hernandez feels "most of us probably won't get it until either mid-February or March."

Grateful

Pandemic-displaced workers are grateful to have received PUA last year, and are relieved that more assistance will be coming to cover up to 11 more weeks.

"So thankful," "It's a blessing," "Happy and relieved" and "It's better than nothing," are some of the comments from displaced workers when asked how they feel about the extended PUA.

One of them is Esphie Ferrer, who's been "very grateful" for the temporary program.

"It helps me survive and pay my bills," she said.

She's been looking for a new job, and is hoping for the best. She said it's better to have a job than to rely on unemployment aid.

There was the same sentiment from April Ignacio, who lost her job as a restaurant supervisor and now does part-time sanitization work.

"PUA is nice, but I'm not going to be depending on this. I've sent out my resume to different places just so I can find me a full-time job," she said.

But there's also growing frustration among many, not knowing when they can start filing for PUA benefits once again.

As of Friday, the Guam Department of Labor had yet to announce additional guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on how to go about the process of filing additional or new unemployment claims.

Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola has asked for patience, assuring the public that his department will share the guidelines as soon as they become available.

He said his department has been able to pay some $503 million in federal unemployment benefits since June, and continues to batch claims and resolve issues.

Lessons learned

Hernandez said he planned for any such lag in unemployment assistance and learned his lesson from the delays last year.

He paid his bills months in advance using PUA and other unemployment assistance funds he received last year.

"And I pray that my savings last me until then, buying food and other necessities," he said.

Hernandez has been grateful for PUA, but there are other issues with it, he admits, that should be looked at and considered.

"While I am looking forward toward the extension of PUA as it is an only means of income right now, same time I would rather go back to work. The filing process has been a nightmare, to say the least," he said.

He did not get his PUA payment until about July 2020.

"At that point, I waited roughly four to five months with no income," he said. "I am sure you can only imagine how many bills I had to pay for to catch up, repairs needed on vehicles and the house, plus funding my campaign, being that there was no fundraising allowed during the election."

Speeding up the process, he said, would make a bigger difference.

While most PUA claimants have already gotten all or most of their payments, some haven't received anything since filing in June, July, August, September or October for one reason or another.

At this point, Hernandez said, he considers the timing unreliable "because you do not know when exactly you will get it."

"There were times I waited a whole month to get a payment, sometimes two to three weeks, and few times I was lucky to get it weekly," he said.

Moreover, he said, his prior job paid him more than he gets from PUA, with $310 a week after taxes.

"That's why if I had a choice between staying on PUA or returning back to work, I would rather go back to work," he said.

Food stamps, health insurance

One other concern that Hernandez said does not affect him personally but has been an issue for many is losing eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly called the food stamp program, when one gets PUA.

But people, when they lose their jobs, also lose their health insurance, and PUA won't be enough to cover that insurance on top of other household bills, he said.

While there's FPUC, a supplemental aid program, it was only for a few months, he said.

"On the same note, I believe at the least, for medical insurance purposes, the option should be there to allow people to pay monthly so they can retain medical insurance," Hernandez said.

After all, he said, Guam is in a public health emergency.

Waiting

Some PUA claimants posted on social media their hireguam.com dashboard showing the end date for filing as March 13, 2021, but said they still couldn't file for additional claims beyond Dec. 26, 2020, or after they reached 39 weeks of claims.

The message from the Department of Labor has been clear: Wait until an official announcement before attempting to log on and file additional claims.

Some states started issuing and processing the weekly unemployment boost last week.

Guam does not have a local unemployment program so it had to start its PUA and FPUC programs from scratch in three months. It continues to batch for payment PUA claims filed through December.