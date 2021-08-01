From more tables in food courts to extended shopping hours, some of Guam's major retailers welcomed fewer pandemic restrictions on Friday, a day after the island fully vaccinated at least 80% of its adults against COVID-19.

From Micronesia Mall and Compadres Mall to Guam Premier Outlets and Agana Shopping Center, retailers and restaurants started returning to pre-pandemic 100% operational capacity.

Mall patrons, however, are still required to wear masks, undergo temperature checks and use hand sanitizers.

"The lifting of the capacity limit is great news for Compadres Mall, especially for our restaurants. We have been operating at our normal hours before the notice, and our tenants are delighted that they can go back to full capacity," Compadres Mall Vice President Jose Untalan said.

The mall launched its new website, www.compadresmall.com, and beefed up its social media presence.

For those who love dining out, the return to full capacity means shorter wait times - since all available tables can now be occupied once again.

Agana Shopping Center on Friday reopened its Capricciosa entrance, and starting Aug. 9 will also extend its mall hours to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, according to Danly Mae Manlangit, leasing officer.

While the future Ross Dress for Less remains under construction with no opening date announced, Agana Shopping Center is looking forward to other new additions this year, including Seoul Market next to Subway and a new Chan's Hotdog stand.

Von's Chicken, according to Manlangit, will be opening at the former space left vacant by Tony Roma's.

Pandemic 'habits'

Over at Micronesia Mall and GPO, the tables and chairs in food courts were rearranged to accommodate pre-pandemic capacity.

But while there's not much distance between chairs and tables anymore, mall patrons were still observing safe distance from others.

Some of the "habits" acquired during the ongoing pandemic could be here for a long time, Micronesia Mall General Manager Fred Yamon said, which would help keep the virus under control.

Yamon said Micronesia Mall made sure that all tenants - from restaurants to the theaters and retail shops - were aware they could start going back to maximum capacity. The memo came out Friday afternoon.

"The wearing of masks is still a government mandate," he said, also temperature checks and hand sanitizing will still be enforced at Micronesia Mall as precautionary measures.

At this time, he said, Micronesia Mall hours will remain the same from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Expanding the mall hours would depend on the volume of patrons and tourists coming back, he said.

But overall, he said, Micronesia Mall and its tenants welcome the fewer restrictions on businesses.

"Everybody's really happy about returning to maximum capacity after we reached the 80% herd immunity goal," Yamon said.

Micronesia Mall provided free space to the Department of Public Health and Social Services and Guam Army National Guard for COVID-19 vaccination clinics. Yamon said it's part of Goodwind Development Corp.'s commitment for a better and safer community.

Yamon also welcomed the return of trolley service, which includes stops at Micronesia Mall and other shopping centers. The Guam Visitors Bureau subsidized a one-month free trolley service for residents, tourists and military personnel to help revitalize tourism and encourage more tourism businesses to reopen.

Public Health Director Art San Agustin urged those who still have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so, to help protect their family and the community.

Great 'timing'

Fidel Ferrer, a small business owner, on Friday said he has mixed emotions about opening his new business, Potato N' Cloud in the food court of Micronesia Mall, during a pandemic.

"It's a mix of excitement but also some apprehension because we're still in pandemic. But because we got the 80% vaccination and we're back to 100% occupancy two days before our grand opening, I see a good opportunity to serve more people with our products. In a way, it's a great timing," Ferrer said.

Potato N' Cloud will have "six signature fries and 11 different flavored fries plus cotton candy" and other offerings, he said. It will have a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.

"I signed the lease and did the renovation during the pandemic. But I know that eventually, we will be back to normal," he said. "That should be a good opportunity for everyone."