The proposal to allow establishments to sell takeout orders of alcoholic beverages is getting mixed reviews from residents.

The Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association and Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce had asked the governor to allow the practice, saying the ability to sell prepackaged or unopened alcoholic beverages could help boost revenue for some businesses during the pandemic.

“I don’t know. I mean I think it’s a cool idea. But at the same time it’s illegal to have an open drink in your car,” said Emmanuel Escalera, of Dededo.

Officials of GHRA and the women's chamber contended that because alcoholic drinks served at restaurants cost more, “the clientele that would order such items would presumably not be doing so to imbibe at a rate that could cause excessive intoxication,” they wrote in a July 8 letter to the governor.

The governor said she supports the request.

"In fact, we had researched it out to see if I could do it as an executive order but we found out it has to go through legislation. I think they're working with the oversight senators to create legislation to allow it," the governor stated during a recent press conference. "I think it's a way to provide some economic stabilization to our businesses. As long as there are rules and regulations that guide that and regulate the take out drinks, I support it."

Liability concerns

Escalera, for one, can understand this point: “If they are going to buy drinks to go and then take them with them, they would be more responsible.”

But the 27-year-old is concerned companies could face liability issues if an automobile crash occurs.

“Because they (customers) are grabbing from a certain business and what if they are drinking while they are driving? I would say the business would be accountable too if something were to happen ... if they were on the way home and they got drunk on their to-go mojitos,” he said.

Same as buying at the store

Regina Ilao, 38, of Dededo, said she does not see a problem with the idea.

“I think it’s just the same as them buying alcohol from the store as long as it is sealed,” she said.

Getting alcoholic drinks for takeout could be safer than going to a bar, reasoned Elvira Buentipo, 64, of Dededo.

“It will help because they will just get the drinks and they will drink it in their house,” she said.

Buentipo said she could understand how the sales could help businesses.

“Yeah for now because of this pandemic,” she said, adding the practice should only be allowed in the short-term, ”not all the time.”

Dangers of alcohol

Samuel Pacheco, 72, of Barrigada Heights, was more conservative when asked his opinion on the proposal.

“It is dangerous. Alcohol is always dangerous,” he said, "Instead of to-go, why don’t you just go to the store and buy the alcohol? What is the difference?”

The groups wrote in the letter to the governor that other jurisdictions have allowed the sale of takeout alcohol by way of executive order or mandate, but for Pacheco, legislative oversight should be part of any decision-making process on the proposal.

“What they should do is talk about it in the Legislature because they are the ones that are making the laws,” Pacheco said.