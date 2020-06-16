Holding parents accountable for the actions of their children who commit crimes was the focus of a virtual public hearing at the Legislature on Monday.

The committee on justice heard testimony on Bills 277-35 and 310-35.

Bill 277 was introduced at the request of the governor. The measure would establish criminal liability for failure of a parent or legal guardian to exercise reasonable care, supervision, protection and control over their minor child when such act or omission permits or encourages the child to commit a felony or misdemeanor crime.

Bill 310, introduced by Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, is also known as the Parent Accountability Act of 2020. It would hold parents liable for damage to property and individuals and impose fines of up to $1,000 per offense and up to $5,000 for all medical and/or therapy bills.

'It's a slippery slope'

Public Defender Service Corp. Deputy Director John Morrison expressed concerns with the proposed legislation that he contends could inadvertently make some parents criminals for their children's behavior.

"I think it's a slippery slope, and we could end up in court on these types of cases where a parent is trying their best to raise their children, to provide for their family, to work, take them out of the house frequently, and a 17-year-old child or in that area gets out of the house and into trouble, thereby making a criminal out of the parent. So we do have concerns that it would be misapplied to those that are poverty stricken and don't have resources that other people would to make sure that their children are properly taken care of," said Morrison.

Attorney Stephen Hattori testified that parts of the legislation are vague and said there are already laws in place to prosecute a parent and hold them liable for their children's damages. He said there have been examples of parents being held accountable for their child's actions in juvenile proceedings.

Nelson said the legislation was introduced to provide an avenue that allows parents to accept ownership of their child's actions, citing multiple riots last year and hundreds of documented cases of fighting, reckless conduct, and assault and battery reported at school campuses in the last few years.

"It also provides an avenue for the courts and parents for fees to be waived if a parent is willing to move forward, if there's proof that the parent did not take part in the act of the minor," said Nelson

Input from parents, schools

Karla Borja, parent representative to the Guam Education Board, requested that the committee allow them an additional 10 days to provide comment to share legislation with the parent teacher organizations and school officials in order to provide input to lawmakers on the bills.

"We do support the notion of consequences for parents who fail to properly supervise and guide their children away from committing criminal acts, but it would be helpful to gauge the level of support or concern regarding the specific consequences being proposed," said Borja.

With uncertainty over the operation of schools for the coming school year and potential staggered school attendance, Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said parents will play a different role and the department wants to ensure they have input.

"Parents are going to face a lot more burden in terms of helping to teach their kids at home, as well as supervise them outside of the school campus," he said.