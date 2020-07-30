Mixed views offered on proposal to expand gambling ban

Tempers flared between Yigo Mayor Rudy Matanane and Vice Speaker Telena Nelson during Wednesday's public hearing on Bill 226-35, which seeks to plug loopholes in Guam's ban on gambling devices and activities.

Bill 226 would essentially authorize only bingo or lotteries operated by tax-exempt nonprofits. Cockfighting will not be banned in the proposed local law, but federal law has outlawed cockfighting on Guam.

Matanane appeared in his personal capacity and began by saying he did not support the bill.

"I really don't think that gambling is doing enough to hurt our citizens. I really think that we have more important things we should work on as far as the stray dogs and trash here and I keep yelling about that. Let me tell you, in probably two years, these dogs are going to be telling us what to do," Matanane said.

He also made note of islandwide illegal trash dumping and noted little is being done about these concerns. Legislative priorities are skewed, he added.

"Gambling might be an issue for some people; the stray dogs are an issue for a lot of people. The trash is an issue for a lot of people," he added later.

Nelson, who authored Bill 226, said stray dogs and trash can be removed from the island, but that won't help individuals and families who are suffering from gambling addiction.

"Things can look pretty on the outside, but if they're suffering inside the home, then there's no point," Nelson said.

Matanane asked if he could respond but Nelson told Sen. Joe San Agustin, overseeing the hearing, that she did not want a response. Sen. Telo Taitague, however, asked Matanane to make his statements.

"I kept my mouth shut when you were putting me down," Matanane said, evidently upset and speaking louder as he and Nelson began talking over each other.

"I'm not putting you down ... I was addressing the issue that you stated it's their choice," Nelson said.

Matanane ultimately apologized but said he believed he is right and people must make their own choices.

"That's all I was saying," he added. Nelson likewise apologized.

Symptom of deeper issues?

Testimony on Bill 226 was largely in opposition. Several who appeared represented the gambling industry.

John Ryan, a game room operator, said many gaming establishment employees, owners and their supporters stood just beyond the hearing room. Faint applause rose on occasion as individuals delivered their testimonies.

Ryan said Bill 226 would have a detrimental impact on businesses, workers, families, the government and individuals.

Jason Cunliffe, who owns Lucky Land Gameroom with his family and father, attorney Randy Cunliffe, opposed Bill 226, offering a similar argument about the potential loss of hundreds of jobs during a pandemic as a result of the measure.

According to the North American Foundation for Gambling Addiction Help, about 2.6% of the U.S. population, or nearly 10 million, people have an addiction problem because of gambling.

"If we're gonna say that we're going to outlaw gambling, do we really just believe that all those gamblers are just going to go away and all those addiction problems are just going to be swept under the rug? ... I think we'd be naive if that were the case," Jason Cunliffe said.

"Addiction is a mental health issue and it’s something we need to address. ... There are issues in the community that need to be addressed. I think we’re addressing symptoms of the problem and not the real problem," he added.

Jesse Mendiola voiced support for the legislation, saying "nobody knows addiction" like him.

"These game rooms, yes, they generate a lot of funds, but they are a breeding ground, like mosquitoes, for drug and criminal activity," Mendiola said.

Gambling creates and enables addicts, with loved ones ending up as collateral damage, he added.

"Yeah, game rooms provide revenue for Guam, but it also steals a lot of souls," he said.