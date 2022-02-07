MMA fighter arrested in Tumon incident

A man was arrested after being accused of hitting another man with his car in Tumon early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Blue Lagoon Plaza in Tumon, according to witnesses.

Roman Aaron Duenas Alvarez, 27, a mixed martial arts fighter who goes by the name Sonic Boom, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and reckless driving, driving while impaired, driving impaired causing bodily injury by forbidden act or through neglect, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and resisting arrest as misdemeanors.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Witnesses told The Guam Daily Post that the victim was bleeding and unconscious before off-duty emergency medical personnel and others stepped in to help.

The victim regained consciousness and was alert before medics took him via ambulance to the hospital, witnesses said.

His condition remains unknown.

There has been no word on what occurred leading up to the incident.

The Guam Police Department has not released any information.

Alvarez is being held in the Department of Corrections and is expected to answer to the charges Monday in the Superior Court of Guam.

According to prison records, Alvarez was arrested in 2020 on charges of assault and family violence.