Local mixed martial arts fighter Ricky Camp has been given a plea deal by the government in a case that accuses him of trying to smuggle methamphetamine into Guam.

Camp, who was indicted on charges of importation of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Monday.

Defense attorney Clyde Lemons told the court he needs more time to review roughly 40,000 pages of evidence before his client considers accepting the plea agreement.

Details of the agreement have not yet been made public.

Camp was arrested in November 2019 after U.S. Postal Service and Customs authorities detected drugs in a parcel from Las Vegas.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Sukola has previously said some of the evidence connected to the drug arrest is part of an ongoing federal investigation, Post files state.