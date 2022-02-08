A man who was hit by a car in Tumon early Sunday morning following a fight inside a club has been released from the Guam Memorial Hospital.

The suspect accused in the incident was charged in the Superior Court of Guam on Monday.

Roman Aaron Duenas Alvarez, 27, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony and resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.

Alvarez is a mixed martial arts fighter who goes by the name "Sonic Boom."

He is being held on $10,000 cash bail.

Fight

According to court documents, Alvarez and the victim got into a fight inside a club at the Blue Lagoon Plaza around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses allegedly told police that the victim put Alvarez in a headlock, while he repeatedly punched Alvarez’s head.

The pair left after the fight was broken up, documents state.

The victim was talking to someone in the parking lot when the suspect got into his car, documents state.

Witnesses allegedly told officers they heard the suspect revving his engine before he sped up and hit the victim.

The suspect allegedly fled the scene, but his car came to stop across the street. Investigators said the suspect smelled like alcohol and resisted being handcuffed - police had to use a taser to get him under control, court documents state.

Multiple witnesses told The Guam Daily Post that several people to include off-duty EMT’s stepped in to check on the victim who was bleeding from the head and was unconscious.

The victim regained consciousness at the hospital, documents state.

GMH confirmed late Sunday that the victim was no longer a patient at the facility.

Request to be released

During Alvarez's arraignment hearing before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Monday, prosecutors asked that the defendant be held on a $25,000 cash bail, alleging that the incident was assault by mutual combat that escalated after the victim was hit by the suspect's car and knocked unconscious.

Adult Probation Services noted that the defendant is currently on deferred probation for a 2020 family violence case.

The Public Defenders Service Corporation withdrew from representing Alvarez telling the court that their office represents the alleged victim in a separate case.

Assistant Alternative Public Defender Attorney Richard Dirkx asked that Alvarez be released to third-party custodians and under electronic monitoring. He questioned the prosecution's argument that the fight was mutual combat.

“(The alleged victim) is an immensely dangerous man who is on probation for a crime of violence. He held him in a headlock and punched him repeatedly in the face. That doesn’t justify further violence on the part of Alvarez," Dirkx said. "But I am guessing getting repeatedly punched would disorient a person and make them angry.”

The Probation office will determine if the residence Alvarez stays at, if released from prison, qualifies for the electronic monitoring program.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.