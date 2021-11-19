The man accused in the stabbing death of Dr. Miran Ribati has been indicted by a grand jury in the Superior Court of Guam.

Akmal "AK" Khozhiev, 27, who is being held in prison on $1 million cash bail, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

A true bill was handed down Thursday afternoon.

On Nov. 7, a witness said Khozhiev and Ribati were arguing about vaccinations at the Poinciana Apartments in Tamuning. Khozhiev allegedly wrapped his arms around Ribati's neck and choked him.

Khozhiev then stabbed Ribati with an animal bone before stabbing him again using a knife, court documents state.

Khozhiev allegedly told arresting officers that he had killed Ribati.

Khozhiev is a mixed martial arts fighter from Russia who was training on Guam.

Ribati was an intervention radiologist from Texas.

The defendant is scheduled to appear back in court Nov. 24.