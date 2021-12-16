Murder case defendant Akmal "AK" Khozhiev, 27, greeted the judge “hafa adai” before his attorney told the court that Khozhiev is pleading not guilty by reason of mental illness or defect.

The mixed martial arts fighter stands accused in the stabbing death of Dr. Miran Ribati, who was an interventional radiologist at Guam Memorial Hospital for three years.

On Wednesday, Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan ordered that Khozhiev undergo a forensic evaluation to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

Defense attorney Clyde Lemons said his client is still weighing his speedy trial rights.

Khozhiev remains held in prison on $1 million cash bail. He was indicted on charges of aggravated murder along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

Stabbing

On Nov. 7, a witness said Khozhiev and Ribati were arguing about vaccinations at the Poinciana Apartments in Tamuning. Khozhiev allegedly wrapped both arms around Ribati's neck and choked him, court documents state.

Khozhiev then stabbed Ribati with an animal bone before stabbing him again using a knife, court documents state.

Khozhiev reportedly told arresting officers that he had killed Ribati.

GMH paid tribute to the physician whom the hospital administration described as someone who was dedicated to his patients. "His talents were undeniable and impeccable; his passion unparalleled; his accolades from patients in droves,” the hospital previously stated.