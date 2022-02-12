A mixed martial arts fighter accused of sending another man to the hospital after he allegedly hit the victim with his car could face more serious charges in the Superior Court of Guam.

Roman Aaron Duenas Alvarez, 27, appeared before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Friday and asked to be released from jail.

During the hearing, chief prosecutor Basil O’Mallan said he reviewed the video surveillance from the night of the alleged incident, adding that prosecutors would be upgrading the charges to include attempted murder.

O’Mallan called the video “shocking.”

There was no indication as to when the upgraded charges would be included.

Alvarez currently faces charges of aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, along with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, and resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.

The victim has since been treated and released from the hospital.

Quan granted Alvarez’s request for release from jail Monday afternoon on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Alvarez will be placed on electronic monitoring and watched by two third-party custodians.

He was ordered to have no contact and to stay away from the alleged victim.

Alvarez is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 16.

Witnesses

According to court documents, Alvarez and the victim got into a fight inside a club at the Blue Lagoon Plaza in Tumon around 1 a.m. Feb. 6.

Witnesses allegedly told police that the victim put Alvarez in a headlock and repeatedly punched Alvarez’s head.

The pair left after the fight was broken up, court documents state.

The victim was talking to someone in the parking lot when the suspect got into his car, documents state.

Witnesses allegedly told officers they heard the suspect revving his engine before he sped up and hit the victim.

The victim regained consciousness at the hospital, documents state.

Multiple witnesses who chose to remain anonymous told The Guam Daily Post that the alleged victim and another man jumped Alvarez twice that night, adding that the victim held Alvarez down while another man was kicking him in the face and the back of his neck.

Additionally, witnesses said Alvarez was trying to get away when he allegedly hit the victim.

Prosecutors previously argued that the fight was mutual combat, Post files state.

Assistant Alternate Public Defender attorney Richard Dirkx, who represented Alvarez during his initial court appearance, stated, “(The alleged victim) is an immensely dangerous man who is on probation for a crime of violence. He held him in a headlock and punched him repeatedly in the face.”

The Post asked Alvarez at Friday's hearing if he had any comment about others claiming that he was only trying to defend himself that night, but Alvarez remained silent as he was escorted into the courtroom by court marshals.