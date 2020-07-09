MMA fighter's drug case connected to federal probe

Some of the evidence connected to the drug arrest of local mixed martial arts fighter Ricky Camp is part of an ongoing federal investigation.

That information was mentioned during a status hearing on Camp's case, which was heard before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Wednesday.

"I understand some of the evidence might be federally connected," Sukola said.

Camp was indicted on local charges for allegedly trying to smuggle methamphetamine into Guam.

No charges have been filed against him in the District Court of Guam.

Defense attorney Clyde Lemons told the court they continue to wait for more evidence in order to move forward with the case.

Camp is scheduled to appear back in local court on Aug. 26 to find out if his case will go to trial.

5 pounds of meth

Camp was indicted on charges of importation of a Schedule II controlled substance as a first-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Camp was arrested in November 2019 after U.S. Postal Service and Customs authorities detected drugs in a parcel that came from Las Vegas.

Officers opened the package and discovered that it contained approximately 2,282 grams, or about 5 pounds, of meth, court documents state.