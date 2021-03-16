The island is receiving more national attention after a recent clip on the "Co-Main Event" podcast wrapped up by speaking highly of the Guam flag.

The podcast, which started in 2012, has provided listeners with the independent discourse they crave about the crazy, dog-eat-dog world of mixed martial arts fighting, according to the podcast website.

Host Ben Fowlkes, who is also a veteran MMA journalist, spoke about the U.S. territory's flag as they closed out episode 443.

"The other thing I was going to just say is, did you notice when Trevin Jones got out there to fight, he was flying the flag of Guam behind him on the cage. Have you taken a good look at Guam's flag? Because it is awesome," said Fowlkes. "It's this blue flag with a red border. Then, in the center it's just like palm trees, sailboat, water and a little river, and it's just tranquil as s***, man. I don't know if I've ever seen a flag that just makes me feel as instantly calm as this one."

"It's like the opposite of the Montana that has the little seal in the center that's all about mining and industry," said co-host Chad Dundas.

"The Guam flag just says , 'Hey, relax. It can't be as important as all that.' 'Take 'er easy' is what the Guam flag wants to communicate to you," Fowlkes said.

"Thanks, Guam flag," Dundas said.

"Thank you," Fowlkes said.

A clip of the recording was circulated on social media over the weekend.

Earlier this month, Trevin "5 Star" Jones took home the Bantamweight Division win over Mario Bautista in UFC 259, in Las Vegas, Nevada after a second-round knockout.

Foreign land

This latest outside attention Guam has received is a turnaround after first-time Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene mistakenly referred to the island as foreign land when she railed against federal financial aid going overseas.

"I'm a regular, normal person. And I wanted to take my regular – normal person, normal, everyday American values, which is: We love our country. We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America – not for what, China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam – whatever, wherever," said Greene on Feb. 27 at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Del. Michael San Nicolas said they will be paying a visit to her and delivering Chamorro Chip Cookies as part of ongoing outreach to new members "to introduce them to our wonderful island of Guam."