Mobil Oil Guam Inc. would like to inform that our Mobil Airport service station reopened as of 2 p.m. on Aug. 24.

The station had been closed on Sunday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Service representatives said they sanitized throughout the store including the restroom, offices and pump dispensers as well as the air/water dispensers.

"The Mobil Airport service station is safe to reopen to continue providing essential fuel supplies to the Guam community with safety as our prime consideration," the press release stated. "Other personnel who had been in close contact with the affected person have been quarantined and will be tested for COVID-19.

"We would like to assure our customers that we have in place a pandemic readiness action plan with precautionary measures in place to protect the health of the service station personnel and customers. These measures include the mandatory wearing of face masks by customers and station personnel, separator panel from cashier, regular cleaning of facilities/ equipment, and having hand sanitizers and hand washing facilities available at all stations."