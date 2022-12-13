Mobil donates presents, $2K to brighten holidays for kids

This year, many of the island’s children in need will be able to experience the joy of opening a present on Christmas Day thanks to local businesses like Mobil Oil Guam Inc. contributing to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

This is the second year Mobil Oil Guam has contributed to the foundation, but this time Mobil decided to give a bit more than last year.

“This is actually the second year we supported them through the Chamber of Commerce, but this year we went ahead and provided them a monetary contribution to the organization itself,” said Catherine Leon Guerrero, administrative assistant at Mobil. “Knowing the task or community service they provide and how important that is, we decided to contribute to them directly this year.”

Mobil filled up two Toys for Tots donation boxes through employee and contractor donations. Leon Guerrero said their generosity is simply part of island culture.

“They provided toys out of their own pocket, they went out and bought toys, they were quite generous in providing. Most donated more than one or two, they came in with like three or four,” she said. “I think it’s the generosity of Guam and the people that live here, and it extends to our employees. I think we are all very humbled by the generosity of our employees. Everyone is going through hard times, but the employees finding it within themselves to give generously speaks for itself – that they opened their hearts to the needs of those in the community.”

She said Mobil supports the community’s needs through organizations and foundations. Toys for Tots is one of the ways the company is giving back, she said, including through its monetary contribution.

“We contributed $2,000 to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation,” she said. “Annually, we have a contributions budget that is provided to us, and so we work within the budget and that was how we were able to provide the funds to Toys for Tots.”

The monetary contribution was made Dec. 7. Every year the foundation needs more money to provide help during the holidays, she said.

“Besides all the toys contributed, they also need funds to buy additional toys because it seems that the community need has grown larger every year,” said Leon Guerrero.

Mobil Oil Guam learned that the foundation received a call from Harvest House, a ministry for foster children and families that is in need of 600 Christmas presents for children in foster care.

“I didn’t realize how large the foster community was in Guam until it was mentioned,” said Leon Guerrero. “And not only do they provide toys for children here on Guam, but also in the (Northern) Marianas.”