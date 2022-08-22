Mobil donates to Crime Stoppers

KEEPING GUAM SAFE: Mobil Oil Guam Inc. recently donated $3,000 to help support Guam Crime Stoppers in its efforts in raising awareness on crime prevention and safety. Pictured, from left, are Sergio Alves, Mobil retail sales manager; Catherine Leon Guerrero, Mobil administrative assistant; Divina Evaristo and James McDonald from Guam Crime Stoppers. Contributed photo
