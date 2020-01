Mobil and 76 gas stations on Guam raised prices of gasoline at the pumps today.

Regular grade gasoline is now $4.25, up by 10 cents a gallon, at Mobil and 76.

The third gasoline brand available on Guam – Shell – hadn't raised its pump prices as of Wednesday afternoon but has historically followed its competitors' prices.

Rising tension in the Middle East has spiked oil prices internationally.