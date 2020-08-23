Mobil Oil Guam Inc. has confirmed one service station employee at its airport service station tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday following local contact tracing by health authorities.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Mobil airport station has been closed temporarily on 23 August at 3 p.m., in order to undertake thorough deep cleaning. The affected service station employee and other personnel who had any contact with the affected person have been isolated and are placed on home quarantine,” according to Mobil in a statement.

“Other Mobil stations are not affected and we will continue providing essential fuel supplies to the community with safety as our prime consideration,” according to Mobil.